WATCH: Samantha Ruth Prabhu brings unmatched skills and unstoppable energy to pickleball court, gives peek into her A-game

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is now a sports entrepreneur. The Kushi actress has acquired the Chennai franchise in the World Pickleball League (WPBL). Since then, Samantha has been showcasing her love for the sport. Recently, she dropped a video of herself competing against other players during an intense pickleball match.

In a video shared on her Instagram Stories, Samantha posted a query by a fan that read, "Which sport do you play?" In response, she shared a video of herself playing pickleball with her fellow companions in a pink athleisure. Samantha seemed quite engaged in the game, and she competed against other players on the court.

Samantha's decision to own a pickleball team is more than just a business venture; it's a tribute to her younger self and a message to every girl who's been told she can't. In her Instagram post, she reflected on her own experiences, writing, "To the little girl who was told she was 'too tiny' to join her brothers in play, to the student advised to focus solely on academics, and to the teenager who chose exams over sports—I've come to appreciate the vital role of sports in our lives."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha will feature in the highly anticipated series Citadel: Honey Bunny co-starring with Varun Dhawan. This series is a spin-off of the original Citadel series featuring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. Set against the backdrop of the 90s, the series will showcase a gritty spy thriller alongside a love story. Samantha's character, Honey, is expected to be pivotal, and the show also includes a talented cast featuring Kay Kay Menon and Simran

In addition to her web series, Samantha is making her return to the silver screen with the film Bangaram, which she is also producing under her banner, Tralala Moving Pictures. The film marks her debut as a producer and is anticipated to be an action crime thriller.

