Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu hike up her remuneration for Citadel: Honey Bunny? Here’s what we know

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for her upcoming film, Citadel: Honey Bunny, starring Varun Dhawan. This would mark her first performance on the celluloid after being diagnosed and then treated for myositis. Amid all the buzz around the project, a latest report suggests that the diva has hiked up her fees for the thriller series.

As per a report by Siasat, Samantha Ruth Prabhu scaled up her fees for Raj and DK’s Citadel: Honey Bunny. Reportedly, the Shaakuntalam star is taking home a whopping sum of Rs. 10 crore for the entertaining series.

Previously at the teaser launch event of Citadel: Honey Bunny, Samantha made a scintillating appearance alongside the cast and crew of the film. While interacting with her fans and the press, she was asked a poignant question by one of the journalists, about how she manages to not give up in the wake of challenges.

Samantha, who has gone through a lot in her personal life, first with her divorce and then with myositis, politely answered that it is not true that she does not give up. Instead, she finds a way to climb back up and start anew.

Earlier, in an episode of her health podcast Take 20, Samantha Ruth Prabhu had shared an unheard anecdote from the physical challenges she endured during the shooting of Citadel: Honey Bunny. She revealed getting several cramps, having spasms and even getting a major head concussion.

Apart from a phenomenal actress, Samantha is a true fashionista at heart. She provided a glimpse of the same to her fans back on August 6, 2024. The diva shared a picture of herself on her Instagram stories, wherein she flaunted multiple earrings. Through the caption, she highlighted her ‘stacking obsession’ by layering several jewelry pieces.

For the unversed, Citadel would be making its theatrical release on November 7, 2024 on Amazon Prime Video.

