Aadhi Pinisetty-Nikki Galrani: Bali theme to flowers from Holland; Exclusive DEETS by Wedding Designer Ambika

Aadhi Pinisetty and Nikki Galrani recently got married in a lavish traditional wedding in Chennai. A few celebrities from the film industry like Arya, Nani and Sundeep Kishan attended the wedding festivities. From Mehendi, Haldi to wedding ceremony, everything looked exquisite.

Ambika Gupta, luxe wedding designer is the woman behind designing the nuptials of actors Aadhi Pinisetty and Nikki Galrani. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Ambika, who had also designed Kajal Aggarwal's wedding reveals exclusive details on facing challenges, and personalizing another celebrity wedding.

"The couple wanted to keep their wedding decor classic, unique and memorable and we just made sure that we followed this goal and tailor-made all the events to somehow embody both their personalities and the beauty of their love story," says celebrity wedding designer.

The decor was contemporary South-Indian as we did not choose predictably, traditional flowers like marigolds but had a very beautiful collection of the most exquisite flowers from India and Holland. Ambika Gupta

Known for personalization, the team made sure that the Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies as well as the wedding and the reception celebrated the couple's roots and aspirations.

"The haldi celebrated the South-Indian roots of Aadhi and also Nikki, who is Sindhi but was born and brought up in the South. Also, Aadhi is a very laid-back guy who likes his whites and brown leather accessories while Nikki is vivacious, chirpy, vibrant and loves colour. We brought together both these elements and personalized the event with touches that were meaningful to both. There were a lot of calligraphic quotes, little artefacts shaped like monkeys represented their goofy side and carried flowers. For mehndi, we had small pebbles which represented the beaches of Bali and guests could scribble their wishes for the couple on each pebble. We also created a space for the bride to sit which looked like a Bali Hut. The Bali theme of course represented the first part of their story as this tropical paradise was their first travel destination after falling in love. The wedding was envisioned in dreamy white, and had the magic of purity, elegance, and infinity because the couple wanted something very serene," the popular wedding designer spills the beans on the couple's Bali theme wedding.



"For Haldi, the theme was, 'Amaltas- The Golden Shower Tree'. The theme of yellow and pure white flowers was incorporated because Nikki loves sunflowers while Aadhi is very serene and calm. The two trees represented the coming together of two people from completely different worlds to start a new life. Also, we chose Amaltas because this Indian flowering tree represents prosperity. There was also a beautiful water body, with orange flowers and the entire ambience was tied together by a colour palette of white, orange and yellow along with green. The decor was contemporary South-Indian as we did not choose predictably, traditional flowers like marigolds but had a very beautiful collection of the most exquisite flowers from India and Holland.

While for mehndi, it was 'Bling it in Bali' and even though it was organised in the couple's garden, it was representative of their favourite holiday destination. The decor incorporated Aadhi's love for verdure, cane furniture, leather accents with touches of white, brown and green and also Nikki's favourite bling elements. The entire decor was very bohemian, very representative of Ubud and looked like a global destination right in their backyard," Aadhi and Nikki's wedding designer reveals.

Adding on more about the wedding and a majestic mandap for the newlyweds, she continues, "The theme was 'White Blossom' for the wedding. We used sustainable Shola flowers from West Bengal which are environmentally friendly and can be repurposed. The blend of flowers and the use of 'Kaliras' celebrated Nikki's Sindhi heritage and Aadhi's Telugu roots and the entire impact was like a beautiful, uninterrupted dream."



"Apart from the white valley of infinity, we envisioned a majestic mandap that had elements of gold, white and ample detailing. After Nikki went for her second saree change, we incorporated in the mandap, two tuberose pillars, which were seamlessly made with a ring on top. To add to the beauty of the mandap, we also had a water body with floating candles and diyas. The infinity was represented by a mirrored structure with acrylic birds flying out," she adds.

The wedding outfits of the couple were designed by Parvathi Dasari and were styled by Neeraja Kona. However, the challenge that the wedding designer had to go through was to adapt to the busy schedules of the couple as they lead a hectic life and were shooting, and attending events. "By the time, we got hold of them, we literally just had 18 days leading up to the event," Ambika Gupta spills the beans.

