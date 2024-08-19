Aadujeevitham director Blessy reacts to controversy surrounding Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer at Kerala State Film Awards

Aadujeevitham, directed by Blessy, swept the Kerala State Film Awards 2024, claiming nine honors including Best Actor, Best Director, and Best Popular Film. Despite this success, some cinephiles expressed dissatisfaction with the jury's choice of Aadujeevitham for the Best Popular Film 2023 category, arguing that the film had its major theatrical release only in 2024.

In a recent conversation with Manorama News, director Blessy addressed the controversy surrounding Aadujeevitham’s recognition as the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment at the Kerala State Film Awards. Blessy acknowledged the legitimacy of the criticism, noting that the film did indeed debut in theaters in March 2024.

He further mentioned that he would have no objections if the jury decided to revoke the award and select a different film for the category in the future.

However, Blessy did not shy away from expressing his dismay over the omission of veteran music composer AR Rahman from the Kerala State Film Awards 2024. He shared that the iconic songs and original score Rahman created for Aadujeevitham were unjustly overlooked by the awards jury.

The director mentioned that while the legendary music composer might not be concerned about the lack of recognition, he personally felt the impact of this oversight, as the music was essential to conveying the film's themes of survival and struggle.

He said, "The music was the heart of the film, deeply woven into the entire scripting process. We chose A.R. Rahman because the music was a cornerstone of the movie."

At the recently concluded 70th National Film Awards, A R Rahman secured the award for Best Music Director (Background Score) for his work in the film Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1.

Aadujeevitham, directed by Blessy, is a poignant survival drama that has garnered significant attention in the Malayalam film industry. Based on the novel by Benyamin, the film tells the harrowing story of Najeeb, played by Prithviraj Sukumaran, who embarks on a journey from Kerala to Saudi Arabia in search of a better life, only to find himself ensnared in a brutal reality of forced labor.

