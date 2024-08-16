Prithviraj Sukumaran's wife Supriya plays a perfect cheerleader as Aadujeevitham team wins big at Kerala State Film Awards

It's a special day for Prithviraj Sukumaran as the actor has bagged the Best Actor award for his exceptional performance in Aadujeevitham. The film bagged not one or two but 9 awards including the Best Director award by filmmaker Blessy at the Kerala State Film Awards.

Congratulating all the recipients and her dear husband, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s wife Supriya Menon took to her Instagram account and extended her heartfelt wishes. Mrs Prithviraj Sukumaran wrote, “Congratulations to all the Kerala state awards! Special congratulations to Aadujeevitham team especially my dear @therealprithvi! (Sic)”

Check out Supriya Menon’s post!

For those who are unaware, Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife Supriya Menon’s love story is nothing less than a film. While the former is an actor, the latter has been a journalist in the city of dreams, Mumbai.

As per BollywoodShaadis.com, Supriya once revealed how she met her then-future husband. She said, “A fellow handed me the number of a young actor and told me to contact him saying that he would probably be able to help me. That one phone call changed the course of my life. You see, my friend had given an introduction to my future husband, Prithviraj Sukumaran.”

Eventually, Supriya and Prithviraj exchanged wedding vows on April 25, 2011, after dating for a while. The adorable couple is blessed with a baby girl - Alankrita Menon Prithviraj. Supriya and Prithviraj welcomed their little munchkin in 2014.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj Sukumaran was last seen in the Malayalam film Guruvayoorambala Nadayil. The comedy film, directed by Vipin Das was released in May, this year. Next, Prithviraj is collaborating with legendary actor Mohanlal for L2 Empuraan. Alongside the Neru actor and Prithviraj, others like Tovino Thomas, Indrajith, and Manju Warrier will also play crucial roles in the film.

Advertisement

L2 Empuraan will be released in Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. It is worth mentioning that the film is the second installment in a planned trilogy, following the 2019 film Lucifer.

ALSO READ: Emily in Paris fame Lucas Bravo roots for Ram Charan’s performance in RRR, ‘This actor is fantastic’