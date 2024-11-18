Actress Kasthuri Shankar sent to jail for making controversial remarks on Telugu-speaking community?

Kasthuri Shankar has become the talk of the town ever since she made controversial remarks about the Telugu-speaking community of Tamil Nadu. The actress was arrested by the police on Saturday and produced before the court the next day. After thorough consideration, the court decided to send her to judicial custody till November 29.

According to a PTI report, Kasthuri was arrested in Hyderabad by a Chennai police team following the rejection of her anticipatory bail petition by the Madras High Court. Despite withdrawing her remarks and issuing an apology on her social media handle, police had to take action due to the legal complaints registered against her.

A team from Chennai tracked her down in Hyderabad and made the arrest. She was subsequently brought to Chennai and presented before a magistrate at the Egmore court. As per the report, she is currently being held at the Puzhal Central Prison.

For those who are not aware, the actress sparked controversy at an event in Tamil Nadu with her remarks. She alleged that Telugu people are descendants of courtesans who served the ancient rulers. This statement led to several legal complaints being filed against Kasthuri across the state. Authorities responded swiftly to these complaints and issued legal notices to her.

However, she went into hiding and even switched off her phone to avoid arrest. Nonetheless, the cops nabbed her and took her into custody.

Meanwhile, Kasthuri had earlier issued a public apology over her controversial remarks. Her statement read, "I have received many threats and attacks in the last two days. They only hardened my resolve. However, today a most respected Telugu brother of mine patiently explained the ramifications of my choice of words on the entire Telugu populace of Tamil Nadu and beyond."

She added that it was never her intention to hurt anyone and apologized for hurting the sentiments of the Telugu-speaking community.

Take a look at her full note below:

On the work front, Kasthuri is well known for featuring in Indian, starring Kamal Haasan as the main lead. Some of her other projects include Godfather, Annamayya and more.

