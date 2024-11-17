Actress Kasthuri Shankar arrested days after going into hiding for making controversial remarks on Telugu community

Actress Kasthuri Shankar was arrested by the police in Hyderabad on Saturday, November 16. She was taken into custody for making controversial remarks about the Telugu-speaking people residing in Tamil Nadu. According to a report by Deccan Herald, the police acted on several legal complaints filed against the actress for her derogatory remarks about the Telugu community.

According to the report, Kasthuri Shankar was apprehended in Hyderabad by a special team from the Tamil Nadu police. The operation was carried out with assistance from the Cyberabad police as the Egmore police were in Hyderabad with a transit warrant to locate her.

Kasthuri was arrested shortly after the Madras High Court denied her anticipatory bail. The court ruled that her statements bordered on hate speech.

For those unfamiliar, the actress made a controversial statement at an event in Tamil Nadu, claiming that Telugu people are descendants of courtesans who served kings. This controversial statement prompted numerous legal complaints against her across the state, including in Madurai and Chennai. In response, authorities acted quickly on these complaints and issued legal notices to Kasthuri.

According to a report by Kerala Kaumudi, when police arrived at Kasthuri's residence in Poes Garden for further questioning, they discovered the house locked. Moreover, her phone was switched off and she appeared to have gone missing.

Meanwhile, Kasthuri has earlier issued a public statement amid severe backlash over her derogatory comments. She wrote, "I have received many threats and attacks in the last two days. They only hardened my resolve. However, today a most respected Telugu brother of mine patiently explained the ramifications of my choice of words on the entire Telugu populace of Tamil Nadu and beyond."

"It was never my intention to hurt or offend my Telugu extended family. I am sorry for any inadvertent ill feeling. In the interest of all-round amity, I withdraw all references to Telugu in my speech delivered on 3rd November 2024. This controversy has diverted focus from the more important points I raised in that speech," Kasthuri added.

On the work front, Kasthuri is well-known for her films including Godfather, Indian, Annamayya and more.

