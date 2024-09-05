Pranitha Subhash welcomes second child with husband Nitin Raju, shares first PICS

Actress Pranitha Subash and her husband Nitin Raju are blessed with a baby boy. The actress made the grand announcement through her social media handles. Pranitha shared a photo with her newborn son alongside her husband and penned a heartfelt note as she embraced motherhood for the second time.

In the photo, Pranitha can be seen sharing a joyful moment with her husband while caressing her baby boy. She holds the baby close to her and lovingly glances at him. She shared the precious family photo and wrote, "Let the adventure begin! It’s been a few days since our baby boy arrived and it’s been the most hectic yet magical few days of my life .."

Soon after she made the post, her fans took to the comments to shower her with well wishes. A fan wrote, "Congratulations and lots of love to little one," while another user commented, "Congratulations dear and God bless the new baby boy."

Meanwhile, Pranitha welcomed her first child, a daughter named Arna, back in 2022. The actress had tied the knot with businessman Nitin during the 2021 COVID-19 pandemic.

During an interview with TOI, Pranitha recently shared the joys of becoming a mother for the second time. She said, "This time, I feel I am more chilled out as I am sure of myself and what I need to do at any point in time. Yes, there are sleepless nights already, but I am enjoying every bit of the process and nothing is really stressing me out at all."

Meanwhile, Pranitha has been enjoying every moment of her life after announcing her second pregnancy. The actress had a blast during her baby shower and even went on a babymoon a few days before giving birth to her son.

Sharing a video from her babymoon, she wrote, "A little vacation before things get doubly hectic!"

Pranitha is a well-known South Indian actress who has even ventured into Bollywood. She rose to fame for her role in the Kannada films Porki, Baava, Bheema Theeradalli, and others.

