South Newsmakers of the week: Dhanush-led Raayan's release, Pranitha Subhash's pregnancy announcement and more

The past week witnessed the release of superstar Dhanush’s much-awaited film Raayan. Moviegoers had been excited about this one film since its inception. We also saw the exciting news of actress Pranita Subhas’ pregnancy announcement.

Talking about South newsmakers, how can we forget about Ram Charan and his family at the 2024 Paris Olympics inauguration ceremony? Adorable pictures of the mega family took the Internet by storm.

If you have missed any of these updates, then check the top news that created significant buzz on social media.

TOP SOUTH NEWSMAKERS

1. Dhanush starrer Raayan’s release

The wait was finally over as Dhanush’s most awaited film, Raayan, hit the theatres on July 26. The Tamil film is written and directed by the Captain Miller actor. Dhanush also plays the protagonist in the action-drama. So far, the film has been getting positive responses from the audience.

In addition to him, Raayan also features actors like SJ Suryah, Prakash Raj, Selvaraghavan, Sundeep Kishan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Kalidas Jayaram, Dushara Vijayan, and Aparna Balamurali.

The film is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures. It is worth mentioning that Raayan marks Dhanush’s 50th cinematic venture as an actor and his second directorial after Pa Pandi.

2. Pranitha Subhash announces pregnancy

Pranitha Subhash, known for her work in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam cinema, is set to welcome her second child. The actress shared the exciting news on July 25. She took to her Instagram and shared pictures flaunting her baby bump. For the unversed, the popular actress married businessman Nitin Raju in an intimate ceremony on May 30, 2021.

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in June 2022. After three years of marital bliss, Pranitha and Subhas are ready to embark on the journey of embracing parenthood again.

3. Yash’s Toxic cast revealed

The film, which marks Yash’s return to the silver screen after KGF: Chapter 2, is undoubtedly one of the much-awaited films. Last week, the latest reports about its cast set the Internet on fire.

It was initially reported that Kareena Kapoor Khan was set to play the lead role in Yash's movie, likely as his elder sister. However, recent reports say that she has opted out of the project, with Nayanthara replacing her.

Furthermore, Kiara Advani is set to share the screen with Yash, and it seems that Tara Sutaria and Shruti Haasan are also cast to play undisclosed roles.

4. Mega family at Paris Olympics 2024

Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi, with their respective spouses, traveled to Paris to attend the Olympics opening ceremony. Heartwarming photos from the event have gone viral on social media. Interestingly, their little bundle of joy, Klin Kaara Konidela, has also accompanied them to Paris.

Check out the mega family’s pictures and videos below:

For the unversed, the Paris Olympics 2024 began on July 26 and would conclude on August 11, 2024.

5. R Madhavan buys luxurious house

According to a new report by Square Yards, R Madhavan has become a proud owner of a swanky new apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex area. The report also mentioned that the deal was locked, and the property was acquired for about Rs. 17.5 crore.

This new property is vastly spaced and is sized at 4182 square feet. As per the report, the actor's sale deed was registered on July 22, 2024, including a massive stamp duty of Rs. 1.05 crore.

