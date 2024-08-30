Mom-to-be Pranitha Subhash's 'babymoon' VIDEO with husband Nitin Raju is what dreams are made of

Pranitha Subhash is a popular name in South Indian cinema, having made her mark in multiple films across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi languages. Recently, the actress announced her second pregnancy with her husband, Nitin Raju. Now, the diva has jetted off for her ‘Babymoon 2.0’.

Taking to her Instagram account, Pranitha Subhash shared a candid video capturing various special moments as she traveled to an undisclosed location for her babymoon. She was accompanied by her husband, Nitin Raju.

From enjoying a luxurious flight to relaxing by the swimming pool, the soon-to-be parents of two were brimming with joy. Along with the video, Pranitha also penned a heartfelt caption, expressing her feelings about their babymoon. She wrote, "A little vacation before things get doubly hectic!"

In the video, Pranitha showcased her impeccable maternity style with a selection of comfortable yet highly fashionable outfits. From baggy co-ord sets to floral dresses and chic hats, the actress looked glowing and beautiful.

Earlier, on August 23, 2024, Pranitha Subhash shared some adorable photos from her pastel-themed baby shower. The actress was surrounded by friends and family, especially her husband and their daughter.

The pictures quickly went viral, as the mom-to-be seemed to be having a wonderful time. From cutting a delicious tiered cake to posing for photographs, every moment captured the love and joy of the occasion.

For those who may not know, it was on July 25, 2024, that Pranitha Subhash announced her second pregnancy to the world. The diva shared stunning photos on her Instagram account, where she proudly flaunted her baby bump.

She was dressed in a black tank top paired with light blue denim jeans. Opting for minimal makeup, she let her natural pregnancy glow do all the talking. With her hair left open, she chose to forgo any accessories.

Along with the post, she penned a witty caption announcing her pregnancy, humorously expressing how her pants no longer fit. She wrote, "Round 2… The pants don’t fit anymore!"

ALSO READ: Makers CONFIRM when Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel's tentatively titled movie Dragon's shoot will commence