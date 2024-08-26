After Geetha Vijayan, actress Sridevika accuses filmmaker Thulasidas of behaving inappropriately with her on sets of Avan Chandiyude Makan

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

After Geetha Vijayan leveled serious allegations against Malayalam filmmaker Thulasidas, actress Sridevika came forward to narrate her ordeal. Speaking to regional media, she disclosed that the filmmaker behaved inappropriately with her on the sets of the film Avan Chandiyude Makan (2006). She revealed that despite being with her mother, Thulasidas kept bothering her by knocking on the door of her room at midnight. Not just one day, he kept doing this with her for the next four days.

Following this incident, Sridevika's mother became concerned about her daughter's safety on the sets of the film. However, she informed another actor about the same and managed to move to a new room to avoid the filmmaker. According to a report by Onmanorama, the actress alleged that she brought this issue to the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists' (AMMA) notice in 2018.

Unfortunately, AMMA failed to respond to her complaint back then.

Similarly, Geetha Vijayan also came forward amid the Hema Committee scrutiny and mentioned that director Thulasidas kept knocking on her door and even dialed up her room phone while she was shooting for the film Chanchattam. Even though she clarified that no physical harm was done, she reported that faced a bad experience.

She said, "When I entered the film industry as a newcomer in 1991, I faced a bad experience. I responded immediately and said 'no' where it was necessary. This made me an outcast in the eyes of many. Standing up for oneself means losing opportunities. If I get roles, fine; if not, so be it." All these incidents are surfacing amid the Hema Committee report.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

