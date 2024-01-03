After Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, Bobby Deol to appear in muscular avatar in Suriya starrer Kanguva; PHOTO

Suriya’s upcoming film Kanguva, which is helmed by Siva, is one of the most anticipated upcoming films in 2024. The period action drama film is touted to have a pan-Indian release and is expected to hit the silver screens in the summer of 2024.

The makers of the film have already released Suriya’s look via social media, and as expected, it quickly went viral as well. In the latest update, a behind-the-scenes photo of Bobby Deol, who plays the antagonist in the film, prepping with his trainer, has surfaced on social media and has been gaining fans’ attention. Fans have even commented on the actor’s muscular build, quipping that if the antagonist has such a well-built body, one can only imagine how the protagonist will look.

Check out the BTS post below:

More about Kanguva

Kanguva marks the first collaboration between Suriya and Siva. As mentioned earlier, the film is touted to be a period-action drama film and is set to feature the Soorarai Pottru actor in six roles. Kanguva also features an ensemble cast, including Bobby Deol and Disha Patani, in their Kollywood debut, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, KS Ravikumar, Redin Kingsley, and others in crucial roles.

National Award winner Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music for the film, which has been bankrolled by KE Gnanavel under the banner of Studio Green. Additionally, Vetri Palanisamy cranks the camera for the movie while Nishadh Yusuf takes care of the film’s editing.

On the work front

Bobby Deol is currently basking in the success of his latest film, Animal, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film features an ensemble cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and many more in prominent roles. The film dealt with the bond between a father and a son and garnered critical as well as commercial acclaim. Several cinephiles had also mentioned that Bobby Deol stole the show despite having minimal screen time.

Advertisement

As for Suriya, after Kanguva, he is set to join hands with Vetrimaaran in his upcoming film Vaadivasal. The film is set against the backdrop of Jallikkattu. Additionally, the actor is all set to reprise his role as Rolex in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming film Kaithi 2, as well as the standalone film with the same name as the character.

ALSO READ: Kanguva: Writer Madhan Karky spills beans about the world in Suriya’s upcoming film with Siva