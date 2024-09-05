After Trisha's viral mirror selfie with Thalapathy Vijay sparked dating rumors, actress watches The GOAT FDFS

Thalapathy Vijay’s action entertainer, The Greatest Of All Time, finally hit the big screens today, September 5, 2024. The Venkat Prabhu directorial is already fetching an amazing response from the audience. While a large number of Thalapathy fans were already queuing to watch the film at their nearest theaters, it was none other than Trisha Krishnan who also joined the bandwagon to watch the first-day first show of the film.

For the unversed, rumors about Trisha Krishnan and Thalapathy Vijay being in a relationship have been going on for some time now. Most interestingly, the actress even shook a leg with the Leo actor for a dance number in GOAT.

And now, in a picture that has gone viral on social media, Trisha can be seen arriving at a theater to watch the first day first show of The GOAT. She opted for an effortlessly chic and casual look, consisting of a classic white t-shirt paired with denim and a sling bag across her shoulder. As soon as the diva stepped out of her car, she was thronged by innumerable fans.

Coming back to speculations about Trisha Krishnan’s alleged relationship with Thalapathy Vijay, it all started when the actress dropped a special birthday post for the actor on social media.

Taking to her account on X (formerly Twitter), Trisha shared a picture of herself with Thalapathy Vijay, in which the duo clicked a mirror selfie inside an elevator. The duo looked happy, and it led many to speculate that the two might be in a relationship.

Along with the picture, Trisha penned a special caption that read, “The calm to a storm,The storm to a calm! To many more milestones ahead.”

Well, Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan have had a history of professional collaborations. They have worked in a number of films together, and their on-screen chemistry has been widely lauded by their fans.

Some of their films together include Ghili, which was the first time that they paired up. Others include Aathi, Thirupachi, Kuruvi, and Leo. It is needless to say each of these projects was superbly successful at the box office.

