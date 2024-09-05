Sobhita Dhulipala flaunts her dainty engagement ring in new photos; here's how Naga Chaitanya reacted

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya have become the most buzzed-about couple ever since the duo got engaged. The couple had managed to keep their relationship under wraps for the longest time, and it was finally with their engagement pictures that they melted everyone’s hearts with their romance. And now, as Sobhita stunningly flaunted her engagement ring, Naga Chaitanya had a special reaction to the same.

Taking to her account on Instagram, Sobhita Dhulipala dropped a bunch of her pictures, wherein she is seen looking gorgeous in a safari-inspired saree. Her attire was in hues of ochre, black and white. A pretty choker and matching earrings completed her look.

However, what grabbed the spotlight was the flashy diamond ring on her finger, a mark of her recent engagement with Naga Chaitanya. And the Dhootha actor too couldn’t help but double tap a.k.a like his fiancee’s glamorous updo, while her fans were floored by her beauty.

Besides Chay, several fans of the couple have also gushed over Sobhita pictures as she exudes gorgeousness in each frame.

Well, it has been days after their engagement in Hyderabad on August 8, 2024. However, the couple has yet to make any public appearance together. Nonetheless, a report earlier by Filmibeat Telugu had sparked rumors about the possibility of the same.

As per the scoop, Sobhita Dhulipala would probably join Naga Chaitanya and make their first-ever public appearance together in the Nagarjuna-hosted reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu 8. The soon-to-be-married couple will be a part of a special program arranged by the makers, which will bring lots of exciting twists and turns for the housemates.

Apart from that, speculations about the couple’s forthcoming wedding keep hitting headlines every now and then. While there is yet to be any official confirmation on the matter, rumors claim that Chay and Sobhita are planning a destination wedding in Rajasthan. The couple seemingly are in love with the deep culture and traditions of the state and wish to have a grand wedding in a palace-like hotel.

Again, it must be noted that there is no official confirmation on the buzz from either of the actors’ sides.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya would be next seen in Thandel.

