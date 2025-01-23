A'hr Kayattam: Here's when and where you can watch Manju Warrier starrer thriller flick online

Manju Warrier starrer A'hr Kayattam may have screened at several film festivals over the years, but it never had a grand release on the big screens. For the untold, Sanal Kumar Sasidharan teamed up with the Vettaiyan actress for this project back in 2019. After years of waiting, the movie has finally been released online, but there's a catch.

When and where to watch A'hr Kayattam

Sanal Kumar Sasidharan took to his Facebook handle to share that his film A'hr Kayattam has been released online. He dropped two Google Drive links for the viewers to easily watch the movie on their desktops or phones with subtitles. He wrote, "Watch A‘hr (Kayattam) with subtitles. This film was entirely shot on an iPhone in the year 2019, in the Himalayas. Manju Warrier Ratheesh Kumar Raveendran."

Take a look at his post below:

Official trailer and plot of A'hr Kayattam

A'hr Kayattam, directed by Sanal Kumar Sasidharan and starring Manju Warrier, revolves around the character Maya, a nearly 40-year-old woman from Kerala. The film explores her journey as she connects with a younger man named Akash through social media. They decide to meet in person during a trekking expedition in the Himalayas, where their chemistry develops into a romantic relationship.

"In Sanskrit, Maya means magic or illusion upon which the universe is woven. Protagonist Maya in the film also refers to the wider mystery of the universe and its masterful manipulation with the human mind. The mystic story unravels in a thrilling Himalayan climb by a group of strangers," the synopsis along with the trailer read.

Cast and crew of A'hr Kayattam

Manju Warrier stars as Maya, a nearly 40-year-old woman who embarks on a trek and forms a romantic connection with a younger man. The film also features Sonith Chandran, Bhupendra Khurana, Gaurav Ravindran, Sujith Koyickal, and Vedh Vishnu in supporting roles.

Directed by Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, who also wrote and edited the film, A'hr Kayattam marks Manju Warrier's debut as a producer, alongside Shaji Mathew and Aruna Mathew. The film's cinematography is handled by Selvaraj Chandru.

