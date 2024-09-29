Is Manju Warrier set to feature in Vijay starrer Thalapathy 69? Vettaiyan actress hints at possible reunion with director H Vinoth

Manju Warrier is currently promoting her upcoming film with superstar Rajinikanth titled Vettaiyan. The actress will play the role of Thalaivar's wife in the movie. Amid the anticipation surrounding Vettiayan, rumors about her joining the star cast of Thalapathy 69 are going viral on social media.

The speculations rose after her recent interview with SS Music where Manju Warrier recalled her working experience with director H Vinoth. The actress said that the filmmaker stopped her while she was shooting for key sequences in Thunivu starring Ajith Kumar and told her "I will give you another film to act well."

Her statement about how H Vinoth seemingly promised her another project sparked rumors about her collaboration with the director for Thalapathy 69. However, neither Manju Warrier nor the makers of the film have confirmed these reports yet.

Meanwhile, director H Vinoth has already confirmed that he will be directing Thalapathy 69 featuring Vijay as the main lead. For the unversed, this film will also mark his last movie before his political entry. According to media reports, the Vijay starrer will go on floors in October this year.

Before Manju Warrier, actress Simran was rumored to feature in Thalapathy 69 with Vijay. However, she rubbished these reports and penned a cryptic note clarifying her career goals.

Simran took to her X handle and wrote, "It's truly disheartening to see how people can emotionally manipulate you and how little your friends seem to care about it. Up until now, I’ve stayed quiet, but let me make it clear: I’m not desperate to line up and work with any big heroes. I've been there and done that. My goals are different now, and as a woman, I know my boundaries."

The actress further added that she expected some integrity from people in the Indian film industry amid such rumors.

Check out her full note below:

While details about Thalapathy Vijay's last film are under wraps, it is speculated that it will be an action movie with political undertones.

