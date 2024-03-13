Ajith Kumar helping his son Aadvik put on a pair of football boots is the cutest thing you will see today

Apart from being a dynamic actor and ‘Thala’ to his fans, Ajith Kumar is also a family man who is known to prioritise his family over everything else, something which has become all the more apparent in the last few years.

Ever since the birth of his son Aadvik Ajithkumar, Ajith has taken a bit of a step back from cinema to give his attention to his family.

Shalini captures an adorable moment between Ajith and son Aadvik

In a recent adorable moment captured by the actor's wife, Ajith could be seen helping his son Aadvik put on a pair of football boots. In the photo shared by Shalini on her Instagram account, Ajith sported a white tee with a cream olive shirt, comfortable jeans, and stylish sneakers, acing the fashion game at 52.

In her caption to the post, Shalini wrote, “The only one who can tell us ‘you can’t win’ is you and you don’t have to listen” giving all of us major motivational goals.

For the unaware, Aadvik is a huge football fan and has previously also won a gold medal in a junior football tournament organised in Chennai.

Ajith Kumar on the work front

Ajith was supposed to start shooting for the second schedule of his upcoming film Vidaa Muyarchi but was admitted to the hospital for a minor surgery to reportedly treat his swollen nerves.

Ajith was kept under observation for just a day and was later discharged. The actor was seen hanging out with his wife Shalini and friends at his son’s school, causing a sigh of relief for worried fans of the actor.

Ajith’s upcoming projects

Ajith has already completed the first schedule of Vidaa Muyarchi and is expected to start shooting for the second schedule very soon. The film also stars Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Regina Cassandra, Arav and others in important roles. The film is being written and directed by Magizh Thirumeni under the Lyca Productions banner.

Apart from Vidaa Muyarchi, Ajith has also signed a film with Mark Antony movie director Adhik Ravichandran tentatively titled AK63. The film is expected to go on floors post the release of Vidaa Muyarchi.

