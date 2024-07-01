Ajith Kumar to play caring husband and Trisha will essay wife’s role in VidaaMuyarchi? REPORTS say this

Ajith Kumar's VidaaMuyarchi is one of the long-awaited projects of the Tamil industry. The film has seen multiple delays regarding its release and shoot schedule as the team has in the outskirts of Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, 2024 can be a green signal for the action thriller as the makers unveil the first-look poster of Ajith in his massy avatar. Now, in a recent development, several reports have been circulated about the action entertainer flick.

VidaaMuyarchi shooting schedule to wrap soon

As per sources, Ajith Kumar's manager Suresh Chandra has mentioned that Ajith and Trisha will be playing the role of husband and wife, and his character will be caring and loving towards Trisha.

As per Suresh, Trisha is expected to join the ongoing shoot schedule by July 2 or 3 as other artists are completing their portions.

It is expected that the entire shoot of VidaaMuyarchi will be wrapped up in the first or second week of August as makers are aiming to have a solid release in Diwali.

It has also been reported that the Azerbaijan location plays a very crucial role in VidaaMuyarchi as some of us have already seen Ajith Kumar film high-octane action sequences.

However, an official confirmation is soon to be expected to be made.

More about VidaaMuyarchi

Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra, Arav, and Arjun Sarja are set to play important roles in VidaaMuyarchi.

Advertisement

Although Sanjay Dutt has been asked to play a significant part in the film, the directors have not yet made a formal announcement about their historic collaboration with him.

Lyca Productions has provided funding for the project under the supervision of Subaskaran Allirajah, and Anirudh Ravichander is the musician.

Check out VidaaMuyarchi poster

Ajith Kumar's upcoming films

Ajith Kumar is preparing for his upcoming high-octane action film, Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, in addition to VidaaMuyarchi.

The makers recently unveiled two posters from the film showing Ajith which leads fans to speculate that their iconic star in double or triple roles.

The National Award winner, Devi Sri Prasad, will compose the soundtrack. Vijay Velukutty will handle editing, and Abinandhan Ramanujam will showcase his cinematography skills.

According to early reports, Bobby Deol and Sreeleela, who starred in Guntur Kaaram, had been contacted regarding the film. Produced by Naveen Yerneni of Mythri Movie Makers, the action thriller is slated for Pongal release in 2025.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ajith Kumar oozes style in VidaaMuyarchi first look poster; film to be a tale of perseverance