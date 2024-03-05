Unseen PHOTOS of Ajith Kumar's son Aadvik as he celebrates his birthday with family

Ajith Kumar is undoubtedly one of the most prominent and versatile actors in Tamil cinema at present. Earlier this year, the actor had returned to India, after the first schedule of his upcoming film, VidaaMuyarchi, helmed by Magizh Thirumeni was wrapped up in Azerbaijan.

Since his return, Ajith has been spending some quality time with his wife Shalini, and kids Anoushka and Aadvik. In fact, the actor was also seen going to Aadvik’s football club, and playing with the kids there as well. In the latest update, the lovely family celebrated their youngest member Aadvik’s 9th birthday on March 2nd, 2024.

Shalini Ajithkumar took to her social media to share pictures from the celebration, where all four members of the picture perfect family were present. Aadvik, who is an ardent football fan, was seen donning the jersey of Inter Miami, the team for which Lionel Messi plays, and was cutting a football shaped cake as well.

What we know about VidaaMuyarchi so far

VidaaMuyarchi is one of the most highly anticipated films of 2024. The film marks the first collaboration between director Magizh Thirumeni and Ajith Kumar, and is touted to be a sleek action flick, something that both the director, as well as the Viswasam actor excel in.

The film boasts an ensemble cast including Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Arav, Regina Cassandra, and many more in crucial roles apart from the Mankatha actor. Additionally, as per speculations, Sanjay Dutt has been roped in for a prominent role in the film as well. However, official confirmation regarding this is awaited.

VidaaMuyarchi has been bankrolled by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner of Lyca Productions, while Anirudh Ravichander will be composing the film;s music. Nirav Shah cranks the camera for the film, while NB Srikanth is in charge of the editing.

Ajith Kumar on the workfront

After VidaaMuyarchi, Ajith is all set to join hands with Mark Antony helmer Adhik Ravichandran, for a film tentatively titled AK63. The filmmaker is an ardent fan of the actor, making fans quite excited to see what the duo have in store for the audience. While further information regarding the film have been kept under wraps, it is learnt that National Award winner Devi Sri Prasad will be composing the music for the film.

