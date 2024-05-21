Aashish Mehrotra, known for portraying Toshu in the popular TV series Anupamaa, is set to confront his fears on the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Making a bold move, the actor decided to exit from his role in Anupamaa to begin his new adventure in the world of reality television.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Aashish Mehrotra shared insights into his strengths and weaknesses as he prepares to face his fears head-on in the stunt-based reality show.

Aashish Mehrotra reveals his biggest strength

When questioned about his biggest strengths and weaknesses, Aashish revealed, “My biggest strength for the show is my name, Kedar, that’s my dad’s name. That’s my strength.” Embracing his deep connection with his father as a source of empowerment, Aashish is ready to tackle challenges with the legacy of his father behind him.

However, he also candidly confessed, "My weakness to the show is, Mujhe bahut saari cheezon se darr lagta hai bahut jaldi se, then I have a way to tackle with it. But the initial is…(I get scared of many things very quickly)." indicating that while he may have fears, he has developed strategies to overcome them swiftly. Despite his fears, Aashish's resolve to overcome challenges shines through, hinting at a thrilling journey ahead.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is set to make history as it prepares to shoot in Romania for the very first time. The contestants have been finalized and will soon embark on their journey to the international destination.

Rohit Shetty will host the upcoming season of the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. The show is all set to return with its fourteenth season and it will feature some popular celebrity contestants including Kedar Aashish, Abhishek Kumar, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Karan Veer Mehra, Niyati Fatnani, Aditi Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, and more.

More about Aashish Mehrotra

Aashish Mehrotra, best known for his role as Toshu/Paritosh, the eldest son of Anupama in the TV show Anupamaa, made headlines when he announced his exit from the Rupali Ganguly starrer. He left the show to participate in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

