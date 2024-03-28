Allu Arjun poses with his wax statue at Madame Tussauds; 'It's a milestone moment for every actor‘

Allu Arjun rose to international prominence with the release of his 2021 action flick Pushpa: The Rise, which was helmed by Sukumar. Acknowledging his contributions to the field of cinema, in September last year, it was revealed that the actor would be receiving a wax statue of himself in the coveted Madame Tussaud’s Wax Museum in Dubai.

In fact, Allu Arjun is just the third South Indian actor after Prabhas and Mahesh Babu to have their own wax statue in the prestigious museum. In September last year, the actor was seen flying off to London in order to give measurements for the statue. In the latest update, the actor revealed via social media that the statue will be unveiled today, March 28th, 2024. The actor also gave a little sneak peak of the statue as he shared a picture of himself standing beside the statue, with their backs facing the camera. He shared the picture with the caption:

“The Launch of Madame Tussaud’s Wax Statue today . It’s a milestone moment for every actor; Grateful”

By the looks of it, the wax statue seems to be wearing a red blazer, paired with black pants, similar to the Bunny actor’s look in the 2020 film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Although it is not known for sure, it is speculated that the statue is one where Allu Arjun is recreating the famous step from Pushpa.

Allu Arjun on the workfront

Allu Arjun is currently working on the highly anticipated sequel of Pushpa, titled Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film, helmed by Sukumar, marks the fourth collaboration between the director and actor after the Arya franchise and the 2021 film.

The film features an ensemble cast including Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Jagadish Prathap Bandari and several others in prominent roles, and is said to pick up exactly where its predecessor left off as well.

Pushpa 2 has been bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, while Devi Sri Prasad composes the film’s music. Miroslaw Kuba Brozek cranks the camera for the film, while Ruben takes care of the editing. The film is slated to hit the silver screens on Independence Day this year.

