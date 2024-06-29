Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha embraces weekend vibes, wifey Allu Sneha Reddy shares star kid's goofy PIC

Allu Arjun’s wife and travel enthusiast, Allu Sneha Reddy, often delights fans by sharing fun-filled and precious moments of the Allu family. This time, Sneha posted about her daughter Arha, who is in a playful weekend mood and enjoying a beauty treatment with cucumber slices on her eyes.

Sharing the adorable snapshot on social media, Mrs Allu Arjun used a “weekend is here” gif on her Instagram story.

Recently, Sneha posted an interesting video featuring her daughter Allu Arha’s painting journey. In the video, the little star is seen holding paintbrushes in both hands and smiling at the camera.

The star kid seemed to be painting Winnie the Pooh, getting her hands and nose messy, much to the delight of fans.

More about Sneha Reddy and Allu Arha

Sneha Reddy recently joined the Kalki 2898 AD wave, sharing a post featuring her with the supercar Bujji, a special character from the film starring Rebel star Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan.

Sneha was spotted inside the car with Nag Ashwin and two other friends. She shared the enjoyable experience on her Instagram story, adding a touch of love with some stickers.

Bujji has been a phenomenon since its introduction, with celebrities and fans alike ecstatic about the AI-powered vehicle. Recently, Rishab Shetty and his family were spotted with the supercar.

More about Allu family bonding

On the occasion of Father's Day a few days ago, Sneha Reddy called Allu Arjun the best dad and shared a precious family moment featuring the couple with the kids, Allu Arha and Allu Ayaan.

The adorable bond between mother and daughter is a joy to behold. Earlier this month, Sneha posted a reel of them playfully blowing bubblegum together in a silly manner.

