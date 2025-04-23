Throwback: When Allu Arjun’s only ‘star crush’ Sridevi left him crying for a whole day; ‘I couldn’t believe it’

Allu Arjun is hailed as the Icon Star for no ordinary reason, and his humongous fanbase is a befitting testament to the same. The actor, who rules hearts with his charm and handsomeness, once revealed having a major crush on none other than the late legendary actress Sridevi.

In one of his older interviews, Allu Arjun recalled that his star crush on Sridevi was so intense that he simply couldn’t bear to see her with anyone else. However, in June 1996, when the diva tied the knot with filmmaker Boney Kapoor, the Pushpa 2 actor was left in tears for an entire day.

Recalling those days, he mentioned, "I had a huge crush on Sridevi. I loved her so much that I couldn’t see anyone else like her. When I came to know that she got married to Boney Kapoor, I cried the whole day. I couldn’t believe it."

He expressed that while, for many boys of his age back then, Sridevi appeared like a dream girl, in his case it was serious admiration. He was truly heartbroken when the actress got married.

Fast forward to now, Allu Arjun is happily married to the love of his life, Sneha Reddy. The couple is blessed with two children, Ayaan and Arha, and their family moments often leave the internet in awe.

On the other hand, Sridevi—who ruled Indian cinema for several glorious decades—passed away in 2018 after accidentally drowning in Dubai. She is survived by her husband and filmmaker Boney Kapoor, and their two daughters, actresses Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

The actress is remembered for her unparalleled contribution to Indian cinema and remains a benchmark of exemplary talent for many to look up to.

Coming back to Allu Arjun, the Pushpa 2 star remains in the news for his forthcoming lineup of movies, including a big-ticket project directed by Atlee. He also has a mythological drama in the pipeline, helmed by Trivikram Srinivas.

