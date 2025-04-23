Allu Arjun flaunts super fit physique ahead of his film with Atlee; styles Richard Mille watch worth Rs 1.2 crore

Allu Arjun is nicknamed the style icon by his fans for a reason, as the Pushpa 2 star ensures to leave everyone in awe in this department. And he proved it again, as his recent appearance at the airport was nothing but full of swag.

Well, the actor returned to his base in Hyderabad, as he was spotted at the airport. Donning an all-black athleisure, Allu Arjun was seen showing his bulky, fit physique, which might be his look for the upcoming project he’s signed with Atlee.

Check out the video here:

AA chose to add the extra ounce of fashion with a sleek chain around his neck but it was undoubtedly his ultra-luxurious Richard Mille watch worth Rs. 1.2 crore that drew all the attention.

Coming back to his recently announced film with Atlee, it is tentatively titled AA22xA6 by the makers, marking the sequence of films done by both the actor and director.

Based on the first-ever glimpse of the project shared by the makers, Allu Arjun is expected to step into the world of superheroes with the movie. Reportedly, Atlee has sourced the best VFX and other required necessities for such a high-budget film with resources and technicians from Los Angeles.

As per the recent report, the actor was recently in Mumbai, where he underwent a look test for this project, and apparently he will have different styles in the movie. A concept photoshoot for AA22xA6 has also been shot, as per sources.

After his last film, Pushpa 2, which earned the merit of being nothing less than a global phenomenon, Allu Arjun has transformed himself to a completely different look, as visible from his recent appearances in and around the city.

Besides this, Allu Arjun also has another impending project in the pipeline. This one surrounding the mythological genre will be directed by Trivikram Srinivas and is yet to go on the floors.

Post the completion of these two films, Allu Arjun is expected to roll back to Sukumar for the third part installment of the Pushpa franchise.

