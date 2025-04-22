POLL: Ram Charan-Buchi Babu Sana, Allu Arjun-Atlee or Jr NTR-Prashanth Neel: Which new actor-director duo are you excited for? VOTE

The Telugu film front is set to be brimming with exciting updates, thanks to some much-anticipated movies in the making. We’re talking about actors Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, and Jr NTR, who are all set to collaborate for the first time with talented filmmakers Buchi Babu Sana, Atlee, and Prashanth Neel respectively.

Advertisement

The three superstars are already generating buzz with the latest updates about their upcoming projects. Fans are closely following their social media for every new detail, especially as most of these films have already gone on floors.

First up, we have Ram Charan’s sports drama Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. After the underwhelming response to the actor’s last film Game Changer, all eyes are now on this project to restore his box office streak. The makers have already locked the release date for March 27, 2026.

Next, there’s Allu Arjun’s massive collaboration with Atlee, currently titled AA22xA6. Following the cult success of Pushpa 2, the actor has undergone a complete transformation to fit his role in this highly anticipated film.

Based on the teaser glimpse shared by the makers, Atlee is set to present Allu Arjun in a never-seen-before avatar, exploring the realm of futuristic characters and superheroes. Adding to the buzz, the team recently kickstarted a photoshoot with the actor in Mumbai, further amping up fan excitement.

Advertisement

And finally, we have Jr NTR’s massy entertainer with Prashanth Neel. Touted to be a grand-scale actioner, the film has already gone on floors. While an official confirmation is awaited, strong reports suggest the title is locked as Dragon. The film is slated for a festive release on January 9, 2026, just in time for Pongal.

So, which of these fresh actor-director pairings has you the most excited? Cast your vote and let us know!

Ram Charan-Buchi Babu Sana, Allu Arjun-Atlee or Jr NTR-Prashanth Neel: Which new actor-director duo are you excited for? South cinema is bursting with some new actor-director duo pairing up for the first time for a film. Which of them are you most excited for? Vote and let us know! Ram Charan and Buchi Babu Sana for Peddi Allu Arjun and Atlee for AA26xA6 Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel for NTR31

ALSO READ: Internet slams Kamal Haasan for his ‘banana’ joke comment on Trisha Krishnan, netizens say ‘Wrong choice of words’