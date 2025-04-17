Allu Arjun's fan gets arrested for posting objectionable content about Pawan Kalyan and his son Mark Shankar

Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and actor Pawan Kalyan recently returned to Hyderabad with his son, Mark Shankar, after the latter was injured in a fire accident at his school in Singapore. During this challenging time, a social media user repeatedly posted defamatory content targeting the father-son duo. While many fans raised concerns, the Guntur district police took swift action and arrested the individual responsible.

The police later took to X to make an official announcement regarding the arrest. They wrote, "Man arrested for making obscene posts against Honorable Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and his son on social media."

Take a look at the post below:

As per a report by the Times of India, the incident came to light after Merikanapalli Sambasiva Rao, a resident of Prattipadu village, lodged a complaint on April 9. He came across the objectionable posts and promptly alerted the authorities.

The posts originated from an account named AA Ne naa loakm. One of them featured a picture of Pawan Kalyan and his son, accompanied by offensive comments. Authorities registered a case under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

Investigators used cyber forensic tools to identify the suspect as Puttapasham Raghu, also known as Pushparaj. He works as a mobile technician and hails from Guduru village in Kurnool district. During the interrogation, he admitted to being a follower of actor Allu Arjun.

He stated that criticism directed at Allu Arjun for supporting a YSRCP candidate during the 2024 elections upset him deeply. His frustration reportedly drove him to target members of the Mega family and supporters of the Jana Sena Party. To spread his posts, he used several fake Twitter profiles linked to different Gmail accounts.

On April 8, after the devastating fire incident in Singapore involving Pawan Kalyan’s son Mark Shankar, he uploaded a vulgar tweet. Guntur SP Satish Kumar urged responsible social media use and warned of firm legal consequences for misuse.

