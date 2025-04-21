AA22xA6: Allu Arjun underwent a multiple look test in Mumbai with shoot to start from June 2025?

Allu Arjun is set to join hands with director Atlee for a film tentatively titled AA22xA6. The upcoming project has now been reported to have undergone a look test in Mumbai, with the shoot to start soon.

According to reports, Allu Arjun and Atlee were in Mumbai testing out multiple looks. The concept photoshoot and look tests confirmed the speculations of actors having different styles in the movie. Reportedly, the film is set to go on the floors from June 2025.

Advertisement

The upcoming film is said to be a massive venture being made on a high-scale budget. It is touted to have a “parallel universe” concept and is expected to become a never-before-seen venture in Indian cinema. Moreover, reportedly, the actor and the director, both, will be receiving massive fees for the film.

AA22xA6 will have extensive VFX elements with multiple international studios collaborating. The official announcement of the film was made by the makers earlier.

See the post:

The Allu Arjun starrer is speculated to be a dual-hero film, with initial rumors of another star joining the film. However, it was later confirmed that the movie would not have another actor. Additionally, the film would likely have the actor in dual roles.

Coming to Allu Arjun’s work front, the actor was last seen in the movie Pushpa 2: The Rule. The Sukumar directorial was the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, continuing the tale of a sandalwood smuggler who rises up the ranks to become a syndicate leader.

Advertisement

With Allu Arjun in the lead role, the movie had an ensemble cast of actors like Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil, and many more in key roles.

The film was one of the most expensive ventures to be made in India and will have a sequel flick titled Pushpa 3: The Rampage.

ALSO READ: 'Navels are obsessed over' in South: The Raja Saab actress Malavika Mohanan makes a shocking statement