Allu Arjun spotted flying out of Hyderabad in his casual all-black swag look; WATCH

Allu Arjun was recently spotted making his way out of Hyderabad. The actor was seen sporting a comfy, casual look, showcasing his all-natural charm. He was dressed in an all-black outfit, with a neatly trimmed beard and hairstyle, marking a distinct shift from his earlier styles.

Check out the papped video here:

Allu Arjun recently made headlines after announcing his next movie with director Atlee. The Pushpa actor officially confirmed his collaboration with the Jawan director, teasing it as a never-before-seen cinematic treat.

In an announcement video, the actor and director came together to present a special teaser for the upcoming film. The movie, tentatively titled AA22xA6, is said to feature extensive use of VFX, with several international studios collaborating on the project.

In an exclusive report by Pinkvilla, it was revealed that both the actor and director have quoted a massive paycheck for the film. Moreover, the movie is set in a parallel universe genre.

Earlier reports speculated that the movie would feature two stars in the lead roles, but Allu Arjun’s team later dismissed the rumors. It is now being said that the Pushpa actor will play dual roles, with Janhvi Kapoor rumored to be one of the main female leads.

On the work front, Allu Arjun was last seen in the lead role in Pushpa 2: The Rule. The action drama, directed by Sukumar, is a sequel to Pushpa: The Rise.

The film focused on the story of a sandalwood smuggler who rose from poverty to become a syndicate leader, overcoming every challenge in his path. It starred Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, with Fahadh Faasil playing the primary antagonist.

The movie is expected to have a sequel in the coming years, titled Pushpa 3: The Rampage.

