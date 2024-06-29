VIRAL PHOTO: Kamal Haasan’s Senapathy and Superstar Rajinikanth as Vettaiyan get captured in a candid pose ahead of Indian 2’s release

2024 has been a busy year for South Indian film enthusiasts, with some biggies still in the pipeline to come out in the second half of the year. Amidst the Kalki 2898 AD wave moving across the country, a jaw-dropping image featuring two legends, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth has gone viral, sending fans into a frenzy.

Thalaivar Rajinikanth gearing up for his next Vettaiyan is seen meeting Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan during the filming of Indian 2, as the veteran appears in the avatar of his iconic character Senapathy with grey hair and mustache.

Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth pose together in a candid moment

Alongside the veteran actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, the executive producer of Indian 2, Sundarrajan, also appears in the frame. The trio can be seen sharing a joyful moment and smiling together for the camera.

More about Indian 2

S Shankar's upcoming political action thriller, Indian 2, is widely regarded as one of this year's most eagerly awaited releases. Serving as a sequel to the 1996 hit of the same name, the movie is scheduled to hit the big screens on July 12th.

Indian 2 signifies Kamal Haasan's return to the iconic role of Senapathy after nearly three decades, creating immense excitement among movie enthusiasts.

A couple of days ago the makers dropped a 2-minute and 38-second trailer of the film, giving the audience a rudimentary understanding of what they can expect from the film. The film is slated to release on 12th July 2024.

Advertisement

Indian 2 Trailer:

In addition to Kamal Haasan, Indian 2 features an ensemble cast that includes Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, SJ Suryah, Bobby Simha, Nedumudi Venu, Vivek, and several others in pivotal roles.

About Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan

Rajinikanth's upcoming film, Vettaiyan directed by T. J. Gnanavel, is set for release on 10th October 2024. It features a stellar cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Rana Daggubati, Dushara Vijayan, and Ritika Singh.

Anirudh Ravichander is associated as the music composer of the film. The teaser for Vettaiyan generated a huge buzz among Thalaivar’s fans.

Vettaiyan Teaser -

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Kamal Haasan gives an insight into the Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe spanning from Vikram to Leo