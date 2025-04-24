Poll Result: Ram Charan-Buchi Babu Sana, Allu Arjun-Atlee or Jr NTR-Prashanth Neel; netizens pick actor-director duo they’re most excited for

A recent poll hosted by Pinkvilla asked readers to choose their favorite among three highly anticipated actor-director duos from the South film industry, each set to collaborate for the first time on major upcoming projects.

The options included Ram Charan and Buchi Babu Sana for Peddi, Allu Arjun and Atlee for AA22xA6, and Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel for NTR31.

Advertisement

While all three upcoming projects have already generated significant buzz ahead of their release, audience votes have crowned Allu Arjun and Atlee’s AA22xA6 as the most anticipated.

Check out the poll result here:

The upcoming superhero-fantasy project has garnered a massive 43.40% of the votes, making it the clear fan favorite. As Allu Arjun’s next venture following the monumental success of Pushpa 2, the film has naturally become the center of attention.

Directed by Atlee, the project has already entered pre-production, with work progressing rapidly. Recently, Allu Arjun was spotted in Mumbai, where he completed his look test and participated in a concept photoshoot.

Next in line, netizens cast 32.08% of the votes in favor of Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel’s NTR31—a highly anticipated project rumored to be titled Dragon.

Touted as a full-fledged action thriller, the film has already stirred major excitement among fans eager to see what unfolds when these two powerhouses team up for what promises to be a gripping cinematic experience.

Advertisement

Finally, the third spot went to Ram Charan and Buchi Babu Sana’s sports drama Peddi. Touted as a potential comeback for the actor after the underwhelming performance of Game Changer, the film garnered 24.53% of the votes.

Despite featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Shiva Rajkumar in pivotal roles, it appears netizens are the least excited about this project.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more exciting polls and updates!

ALSO READ: Hunt OTT Release: Bhavana’s Malayalam horror drama binds crime investigation with supernatural thrill; know where to watch it online