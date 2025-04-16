Is Thaman S upset about being replaced by DSP in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2? Music composer breaks silence

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa 2: The Rule turned out to be a massive success, with fans especially loving its background score. But did you know that Thaman S was initially brought on board for the music? Yes, that’s right! In a recent interview, he revealed that despite submitting his work, the team wasn’t fully satisfied and the background score eventually went to Devi Sri Prasad and Sam CS.

Thaman S shared that he worked with Sukumar on Pushpa 2 for nearly 10 days and created three different versions of the music. Although the team appreciated his work, the background score was ultimately handled by Devi Sri Prasad and Sam CS, as it was the director’s decision.

"I worked on Pushpa 2 for 10 days and gave 3 versions of the music. The team liked it, but they went with DSP and Sam CS for the BGM. It was the director's choice," the Game Changer composer said.

Last year, at an event for Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaj’s title and teaser launch, Thaman S spoke about his role in the Allu Arjun starrer. He shared that he was associated with the film but was not handling the complete music score. "I'm only a part of the film. I am not composing for the entire film. Many other directors are also working on the film. I watched the output and it was fantastic. It gave me such a high," he added.

On the work front, Thaman S is currently composing music for The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas, who is reportedly playing a dual role. The film also features Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar, with Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist.

Apart from the Prabhas starrer, he is working on Pawan Kalyan’s OG. Thaman is also expected to reunite with Nandamuri Balakrishna for his upcoming film Akhanda 2: Thaandavam.

The composer has previously worked on major projects including Game Changer with Ram Charan, Guntur Kaaram featuring Mahesh Babu, and Daaku Maharaaj with Balakrishna.

