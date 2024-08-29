Amid shooting schedules for Toxic, Yash attends high-profile engagement ceremony; his swagger grabs attention

Yash’s upcoming movie Toxic has been staying in the highlight for all the right reasons. The pan-India star is all set to enthrall audiences with his striking performance in the multi-starrer project. Amid other details regarding the film creating buzz, there have been a lot of speculations about the KGF actor’s look in Toxic. However, it seems his latest appearance gave away a lot of answers.

In a new video on X (formerly Twitter), Yash can be seen attending the engagement ceremony of MLA Bhairathi Suresh’s son, Sanjay. He could be seen sporting semi-formal wear, which includes a white shirt with black trousers and a black gallace. The star looked humble as he posed with the families.

However, what grabbed attention was his rugged look, especially his beard and hair. While it is not clarified from official sources, nonetheless it led to speculation that this might be perhaps the look he is maintaining for Toxic.

Coming to the movie Toxic, it is slated to feature some of the highly recognised faces from Indian cinema, including Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi and Akshay Oberoi. Besides them, Tara Sutaria and Shruti Haasan are also speculated to be a part of the film.

While Kiara is said to be essaying the lead female role opposite Yash, Nayanthara would be playing the role of his sister. On the other hand, Huma is believed to be the antagonist of the movie.

Directed by Geethu Mohandas, the gangster-based action film went on floors by June 2024. The plot of the film is rumored to be aligned along the lines of the cult Hollywood series Peaky Blinder. Pivotal scenes of the project are expected to be shot in the UK.

Earlier, a source had dropped an update on the kind of role Yash would be enacting for Toxic to Pinkvilla. The source expressed, “While the character is of an underworld don, the tone is very contemporary and international. The core conflict of Toxic and the treatment is on the lines of the cult international series, Peaky Blinder.”

For the unversed, Toxic is expected to hit the theaters on April 10, 2025.

