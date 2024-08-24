PHOTOS: Nayanthara gives peek into happy family moments ft husband Vignesh Shivan and twins Uyir and Ulag

Nayanthara and Vignesh are undoubtedly the cutest couple in the South Indian entertainment industry. After many years of togetherness, marriage, and two adorable kids, their love is fresh, like they met yesterday. Nayanthara and Vignesh have repeatedly redefined romance and displayed the spark in their relationship through heartwarming pictures on social media.

Similarly, the Naanum Rowdy Dhaan actress took the internet by fire as she dropped some lovey-dovey pictures with her dearest husband on her Instagram.

Check out Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s photos below!

In the pictures, Nayanthara looks breathtaking in her simple yet classy fit. The stunning actress has opted for a blue formal kurta pant set. She paired her fit with stilettos and a watch. To complete her look, Nayanthara left her long, straight hair open and went for a minimal glam look. On the other hand, her husband Vignesh can be seen in gray cargo pants with a matching t-shirt.

The highlight of Nayanthara’s photo series has to be the last two pictures, where the couple’s little bundle of joys came together for perfect snapshots. In one photo, the actress is seen posing with her two sons from the backside. However, the happy family picture in the end steals the spotlight. Uyir and Ulag look super cute clad in matching striped nightsuits.

Advertisement

Coming to the work front, Nayanthara was last seen in the 2023 film Annapoorani. The Tamil film, directed by Nilesh Krishnaa in his directorial debut, revolves around Annapoorani, who wants to become a chef but faces numerous obstacles while trying to fulfill her aspiration. The film features the Bigil actress in the lead role, with Jai, Sathyaraj, and Achyuth Kumar in supporting yet pivotal roles.

Next, Nayanthara will be seen in the film Test, with R. Madhavan and Siddharth. The upcoming sports flick revolves around three people whose worlds collide during a cricket match, leading them to life-altering decisions. Apart from that, the actress will star in the Mannangatti film Since 1960. Helmed by Dude Vicky, the film stars Yogi Babu and Gouri Kishan.

How excited are you for the upcoming films of Nayanthara? Don’t forget to tell us in the comments.

ALSO READ: Nag Ashwin REACTS to Arshad Warsi’s 'Joker' comment on Prabhas over Kalki 2898 AD, ‘Too much hate…’