Will Naga Chaitanya have a grand second wedding with Sobhita Dhulipala? Dhootha actor breaks silence

All eyes have been on Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala ever since the duo got engaged after dating for almost two years in complete secrecy. Tons of their fans have been busy speculating what’s in store for the newly engaged love birds when it comes to planning out their wedding. Amid it all, Chay opened up on his take about how he wishes his second wedding to be planned and arranged.

At a recent interaction with the press after attending an event in Hyderabad, Naga Chaitanya was asked about how grand would he like his second wedding to be with fiancee Sobhita Dhulipala. To this, the actor expressed that he doesn’t want it to be a large-scale event, since it is only traditions and cultures that are his top priority.

He said, “Marriage is about the people who mean a lot to me. It doesn’t have to be a big fat wedding but people keeping up with the cultures and traditions in mind, so that’s how I want it (marriage) to be.”

Furthermore, he also teased the media when asked if his recent look resembling a groom for the event, was any hint of his forthcoming wedding. Without divulging many details, Chay simply expressed, “Perhaps you could think so, that it’s a countdown kinda for my marriage.”

Sometime back, Chay’s soon-to-be wife Sobhita Dhulipala was papped in Mumbai. The diva was seen pulling off a cool denim on denim look while flaunting her solid diamond engagement ring.

Moreover, the actress also seemingly had a fun banter with the shutterbugs who asked her if she would throw a party for her engagement. To this, the actress blushed hard and said, “Jaldi (soon)”.

Speculations around Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding venue have been circulating on the internet for quite some time now. While there is yet to be any official confirmation on the matter, strong speculations suggest that the duo have likely settled on ringing in a destination wedding in a palace-like hotel in Rajasthan.

For the unversed, Chay and Sobhita exchanged rings in an intimate ceremony at the actor’s residence in Hyderabad back on August 8, 2024.

