Pinkvilla was the first to report that following the humongous success of the KGF franchise, Yash is teaming up with National Award-Winning Director, Geetu Mohandas, for a high-content gangster-based action film. Soon after, the makers announced the film with the title Toxic and confirmed that the film would hit the big screen on April 10, 2025. The film went on floors in Summer 2024 and as reported by Pinkvilla before, the makers pulled off a casting coup by bringing together Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Shruti Haasan, and Huma Qureshi in the same film.

Toxic release date pushed back from April 10, 2025

And now, we have exclusively learnt that Toxic will no longer release on the already announced date of April 10, 2025. “Toxic is a big-budget feature film and the makers are taking their time to mount it on the right scale. Given the size of an ensemble cast, it’s essential to align all the dates of talents and then shoot together, which has resulted in the schedule stretching beyond the already sketched out plans,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that Yash and the team of Toxic are well aware of all the expectations and they want to deliver the world-class product that was promised during the announcement. “With over 100 days of shoot and the need for prolonged visual effects too, the makers have taken an informed decision to push back the release date. The new date of the film will be announced shortly keeping in mind all the logistics and post-production timelines,” the source added.

Yash, Geetu Mohandas, and team committed to make a big-screen spectacle

Meanwhile, the team is now fully geared up to move ahead full steam. Colossal sets are erected in Bangalore and the team is ready to shoot a sequence that will bring together the entire key cast together for a major sequence in early August. While Nayanthara plays the part of Yash’s sister, the details of Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, and Shruti Haasan’s track in this Geetu Mohandas directorial have been kept under wraps. Huma Qureshi on the other hand plays the antagonist turn.

