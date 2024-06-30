Amitabh Bachchan is the original ‘mass hero’ says Nagarjuna as he reviews Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone’s Kalki 2828 AD

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you would know that the Prabhas’ led Kalki 2898 AD was released in theatres on June 27, 2024. The film opened to a thunderous response on its opening day, breaking all records. With the whole country rejoicing in the film’s success, here’s what veteran Tollywood star Nagarjuna had to say about Kalki 2898 AD.

Nagarjuna is overjoyed after watching Kalki 2898 AD

The Manam and Manmadhudu actor took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his reaction after watching the magnum opus unfold on the big screens.

He wrote in his post, “Congratulations to the team of Super Duper Kalki 2898 AD!! Naagi (Nag Ashwin) you took us to another time and place, entwining fiction with mythology and history so effortlessly.”

Talking about the film’s terrific lead cast, Nagarjuna showered praise on Amitabh Bachchan first, calling him the original mass hero.

Nagarjuna expressed that he did not get enough of Kamal Haasan in part 1 and now, he cannot wait for part 2. “Can’t wait to see Kamal ji in the sequel, did not get enough of him…,” the actor added.

Further speaking about the film’s main man Prabhas, he said, “Prabhas you did it all over again…”. Last but not least, talking about Kalki’s female powerhouse, Deepika Padukone, the actor wrote, “Deepika ji you look so ethereal and convincing as the divine mother!!”

Nagarjuna concluded his tweet by praising the main unit behind the film’s vision, the producers of Kalki 2898 AD, Ashwini Dut, Swapna Dutt, and Priyanka Dutt. He expressed, “Ashwini Dutt garu, dear sweety, and Swapna, god bless you. Indian cinema has done it again!!”

Indian cinema has done it again indeed as the box office numbers speak for themselves. With no significant releases in the next 2 weeks up until Kamal Haasan’s very own Indian 2 on July 12, Kalki 2898 AD is expected to have a dream run at the collection house.

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is a film that can be boxed into many genres. It is a sci-fi action-period thriller drama with its core elements revolving around Indian mythology and history.

The film stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Anna Ben, Shobana, Pasupathy, and several others in key roles.

Kalki 2898 AD is written and directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Ashwini Dutt, Swapna Dutt, and Priyanka Dutt under the Vyjayanthi Movies banner. Santhosh Narayanan has scored the terrific soundtrack for the film while Djordje S. has provided life to the movie with his rich frames. Veteran editor Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao has edited the film.

