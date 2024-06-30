Allu Arjun REVIEWS Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan starrer Kalki 2898 AD: says, ‘India that matches a standard of global…’

Kalki 2898 AD by Nag Ashwin is currently riding high on success and has also garnered rave reviews from moviegoers and critics. Everyone was surprised by Prabhas' sci-fi spectacle owing to its captivating presentation and the chaos of the special appearances in the film.

Now, in a recent update, Allu Arjun has joined in and showered praise on the team after watching Kalki 2898 AD.

Allu Arjun cheers for Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD

The Pushpa star took to his Instagram story section, shared a long note, and congratulated the team of Kalki 2898 AD for delivering an ‘outstanding visual spectacle’. He wrote, “Kudos to #Kalki2898AD team. Outstanding visual spectacle. Respect for my dear friend Prabhas garu for empowering this epic. Entertaining super heroic presence.”

Sharing his thoughts on the cast and their performances, Allu Arjun continued, “Amitabh Bachchan Ji, you are truly inspirational... no words Adulation to our kamal haasan sir looking fwd for more in the next Dear Deepika Padukone, you are effortlessly stunning Disha Patani attractive presence dear.”

Later, the Pushpa star complimented the entire technical team including cinematography, arts, costumes, editing department, and makeup artists as well.

The Race Gurram star continued, “All praises to Vyjayanthi Movies & Ashwini Dutt garu, Swapna Dutt, Priyanka Dutt for taking the risk and raising the bar of Indian cinema. And the captain Nag Ashwin garu has left every single movie lover in awe Commendation to a path-breaking filmmaker of our generation.”

On a concluding note, Allu Arjun expressed, “At last, a film with our cultural sensibilities from India that matches the standard of global visual spectacles.”

More about Kalki 2898 AD

The science fiction movie's ensemble cast includes Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. In addition to the main protagonists, the story features noteworthy performances by Shobhana, Rajendra Prasad, Pasupathy, Saswata Chatterjee, Anna Ben, Chemban Vinod Jose, Brahmanandam, and other performers.

The science fiction thriller's soundtrack was composed by Santhosh Narayanan. Kalki 2898 AD has received support from Vyjayanthi Movies, owned by C. Aswini Dutt.

The movie debuted on enormous screens with great popularity and has since continued to cause mayhem among viewers and at the box office.

