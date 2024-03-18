Arundhati Nair on ventilation support after bike accident, actor’s sister shares statement

Renowned Tamil and Malayalam actress Arundhati Nair met with a bike accident on March 14 afternoon along with her brother. As per reports, it is being said that the unfortunate incident took place near the Kovalam bypass and Arundhati has severe injuries to her head.

Now, her sister has revealed that Arundhati is currently on a ventilator as her condition is very serious, and she’s fighting for her life.

Arundhati’s sister Arathy shares statement

On March 18, Arathy Nair took to Instagram and shared a note that read,” We felt the need to clarify the news reported in Tamil Nadu's newspapers and television channels. It is true that my sister Arundhathi Nair had an accident three days ago; She is critically injured and fighting for her life while being kept on a ventilator at the Ananthapuri Hospital in Trivandrum.”

Soon after she shared the update, fans took to the comments section of her post and wished for Arundhati’s speedy recovery. A user wrote, “Hope she gets well soon. Our thoughts and prayers with you”, while another one wrote, “Sree, their good people will become a character soon. Don't worry, we are here for her.” As per reports, She was traveling with her brother when the tragic accident happened. They were coming home after interviewing for a YouTube channel.

More about Arundhati Nair

Arundhati made her debut in the industry with the 2015 Tamil romantic drama titled Ponge Ezhu Manohara, helmed by Ramesh Rangasamy. However, she rose to fame with her commendable performance in Vijay Antony starrer 2016 horror-thriller Saithan which was written and directed by Pradeep Krishnamoorthy.

Arundhati was last seen in the Tamil comedy drama Aayiram Porkaasukal, helmed by director Ravi Murukaya, and bankrolled under the banner of GRM Studio. Apart from Arundhati, the film also featured Vidharth and Saravanan in key roles. Meanwhile, there is no further update available on Arundhati Nair’s upcoming projects.

