Arya's new intense workout video flaunting 6-pack abs is the motivation gym-goers need

Actor Arya, who was recently seen in Venkatesh’s Saindhav is now busy with his upcoming movie Mr X. The Enemy actor gives a glimpse to his fans from his workout session ahead of the shooting.

Arya took to Twitter to share the same and wrote, "Ready to shoot the Introduction for #MrX. Let's rollllll it brother @itsmanuanand. First look and Teaser soon. Brother @Gautham_Karthik is already killing it in the film. @realsarathkumar sir the Real macho Man. @ManjuWarrier4 The Iron Lady of #MrX," captioned Arya.

While Arya said that he is ready to kickstart the shooting of Mr X, his colleagues from the industry and fans across social media are praising his dedication and commitment towards his character.

Arya is a fitness freak! The actor proved his dedication towards workout and fitness in Sarpatta Parambarai which released in 2020. He played a boxer in the film and during the promotions, he spoke about the rigorous workout he has done to prepare for the character.

More about Mr X

Mr X is an upcoming movie featuring star actors Arya and Gautham Karthik under the direction of Manu Anand of FIR fame. The cast also includes versatile actors Sarath Kumar, Manju Warrier, and Anagha. Touted to be an action-packed engaging thriller, the film has Arya in the lead role and Gautham Karthik in a crucial supporting role.

Advertisement

Prince Pictures is on board to bankroll the project with a decent budget. Dhibu Ninan Thomas is in charge of the music, whereas Tanveer Mir and GK Prasanna are managing the cinematography and editing of the film, respectively.

Advertisement

More about Arya

Arya has been busy with back to back movies and shooting schedules. The actor starred in an action drama movie Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam in 2023 directed by M Muthaiah. He also starred in Amazon Prime web series The Village last year. He owns The Show People production company and is also a partner in August Cinema, a Malayalam production company based in Trivandrum. He is now focusing only on Mr X and is yet to announce his next projects.