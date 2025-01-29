'As long as audience believes they’re husband and wife': Pragya Jaiswal on working with Nandamuri Balakrishna despite double age gap

Pragya Jaiswal is currently on cloud nine following the success of her recently released film Daaku Maharaaj. In the film, she shared screen space with veteran actor Nandamuri Balakrishna for the second time after Akhanda. However, many have pointed out the significant age difference between the two stars. Now, the actress has addressed the issue and shared her thoughts on the same

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Pragya Jaiswal said that she believes casting depends on the role and how well an actor can portray it. The actress shared that if a role looks good on screen, the age gap shouldn't matter. While filming Akhanda, they wondered how their pairing would appear. However, she felt it was shot effectively. As long as the audience believes in the characters' relationship and the story is portrayed well.

"If it looks good on-screen. So, how does the age gap matter? When shooting for Akhanda, of course, we wondered what it would look like. But it was shot so well; as long as the audience believes they’re husband and wife, as long as justice is done to the story and role, I feel there’s nothing to talk about," Pragya Jaiswal said.

In the same interview, Pragya Jaiswal spoke fondly of Nandamuri Balakrishna, calling him a source of "positivity." She shared how much she learned from the veteran actor and described him as someone with no filters.

Advertisement

"He has no filters, is respectful, makes everyone feel equal, and is overall such a nice person. He’s very collaborative as a co-star," the actress said.

Meanwhile, Daaku Maharaaj is running successfully in theaters. After the film's success, the makers planned to release its Hindi-dubbed version on January 31. Apart from Pragya Jaiswal and NBK, the movie also features Urvashi Rautela, Bobby Deol, Shraddha Srinath and several others in prominent roles.

Have you watched Daaku Maharaaj in theaters? If yes, share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Pragya Jaiswal on her role edited from Antim, Akhanda success & romancing Salman Khan in Main Chala