Allu Arjun reacts to Nandamuri Balakrishna being awarded the Padma Bhushan; calls Ajith Kumar ‘inspiring’

Allu Arjun recently took to his Instagram to express his reaction to Nandamuri Balakrishna and Ajith Kumar being honored with the Padma Bhushan award.

In an official note on his Instagram story, the Pushpa actor said, “Heartfelt congratulations to Nandamuri Balakrishna garu on receiving the prestigious Padma Bhushan award. This recognition is well-deserved for your contributions to Telugu cinema. My dear Ajith Kumar garu, your achievement is equally inspiring and commendable.”

Additionally, Allu Arjun praised other Padma Bhushan awardees, including Shobana, Shekhar Kapur, Anant Nag, and others, for the honor they received. The actor concluded by expressing how his heart was filled with joy as the awardees were recognized for their contributions to the field of arts.

On January 25, the eve of Republic Day, South superstars Ajith Kumar and Nandamuri Balakrishna were honored with the Padma Bhushan award. These iconic actors, with decades of contributions to the film industry, were recognized for their significant impact.

As many celebrities shared their admiration for the actors, Ajith Kumar penned a heartfelt note expressing his gratitude for the honor. In a post shared by his manager, Suresh Chandra, the superstar conveyed his thanks to the President and Prime Minister.

Additionally, Ajith expressed his deep gratitude to his wife and children for their unwavering support over the years. He concluded his note by thanking his colleagues and fans for their continued encouragement.

Moving forward, Allu Arjun was last seen in the lead role in Pushpa 2: The Rule. Directed by Sukumar, the sequel continues the story from the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise, focusing on the character's evolution after becoming the leader of his smuggling syndicate.

With Allu Arjun reprising his role, actors such as Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rao Ramesh, and others returned to their roles from the first installment.

The movie will be followed by a third sequel, Pushpa 3: The Rampage, which is expected to begin production after Sukumar completes his next project with Ram Charan.

