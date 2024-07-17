Asif Ali breaks silence on music composer Ramesh Narayan snubbing him at Manorathangal trailer launch: 'He should not have apologized to me'

Malayalam actor Asif Ali has addressed the recent incident where music composer Ramesh Narayan appeared to snub him at an event. During a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Asif clarified that he was not offended by Narayan’s actions and expressed his gratitude to those who supported him.

He also shared that Narayan had called him on Wednesday morning to discuss the incident. Ali explained that he decided to speak out to counter the hate campaign directed at Narayan.

Asif Ali reacts to his controversy with Ramesh Narayan

At the conference, Asif Ali explained that Narayan's reaction was influenced by personal issues he was dealing with at the time. He explained, "The situation unfortunately escalated to being discussed in terms of religion, which is not the case. It was simply a misunderstanding on Ramesh Narayan’s part at that moment. I was running a high fever and only realized yesterday afternoon that it had become a topic of discussion online. We spoke this morning, and I found myself unsure of how to address it."

He further added, "Considering his seniority or his age, he should not have apologized to me."

Asif also explained that his colleague, dealing with a leg issue, was unable to come on stage during the memento presentation. This, coupled with other pressures, led to a reaction that was natural under the circumstances.

Asif stressed that, from his perspective, there was no reason for him to feel sad or upset, and he had no complaints about the incident. He concluded by urging the public to understand that his colleague's reaction was driven by personal concerns and should be seen as a human response to a stressful situation.

When Ramesh Narayan apologized after the incident

Malayalam composer Ramesh Narayan was heavily criticized for allegedly refusing to accept an award from actor Asif Ali at the Manorathangal trailer launch event. Narayan later addressed the controversy, clarifying that he never intended to disrespect Asif Ali. The music director apologized and expressed his admiration for Ali, describing him as one of his favorite actors of this generation.

