WATCH: Ramesh Narayan refuses to accept award from Asif Ali at Manorathangal trailer launch; faces severe backlash

Music composer Ramesh Narayan has come under scrutiny from netizens after his video of refusing an award from Asif Ali went viral on social media. His shocking behavior was captured at the trailer launch of the anthology film Manorathangal.

Legendary music composer Ramesh Narayan has taken social media by storm after he refused to accept felicitation from actor Asif Ali. Ramesh's unexpected behavior towards the actor at the Manorathangal trailer launch has shocked many, drawing considerable criticism online.

The makers organized a pre-release event on July 15 to launch its much-awaited trailer. The event witnessed the cast and crew of Manorathangal in attendance. Ramesh Narayan who composed the music for the show was also present.

The Thalavan actor was given the responsibility of presenting the memento to the popular composer and that’s when the shocking incident happened. As Asif descended the stage to present the memento, Ramesh stunned everyone as he refused to accept the honor from him.

Further, the seasoned composer asked filmmaker Jayarajan to present him with the memento. Asif took a step back and maintained a dignified composure on the same. But, the video of the incident has gone viral on the internet and Ramesh has been receiving backlash for the same.

Check out how netizens have reacted to the controversy

As of now, neither Asif nor Ramesh has reacted to the controversy yet. What do you think about Ramesh’s gesture? Let us know in the comments.

More about Manorathangal

The upcoming anthology, Manorathangal is based on the short stories by iconic Malayalam writer MT Vasudevan Nair. The film features brilliant actors including Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Fahadh Faasil, Biju Menon, and Asif Ali.

Eight directors and a large group of seasoned Malayalam actors have come together to make the anthology series. The Jnanpith Award-winning author and screenwriter-director MT Vasudevan Nair penned each segment of this project based on an iconic story. A trailer for the series, titled Manorathangal was unveiled, after a considerable wait on Monday (July 15).

The 106-second trailer begins with Kamal Haasan introducing the legacy of MT Vasudevan Nair. As the trailer progresses, viewers can see glimpses of various segments from the anthology, featuring a stellar lineup of actors, like Mohanlal and Mammootty. Each segment is distinct and is set in different terrains and periods.

