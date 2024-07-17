Who is Ramesh Narayan and what's his controversy with Malayalam actor Asif Ali? Know complete details

Ramesh Narayan has been in the news for refusing a memento offered to him by Malayalam actor Asif Ali. This happened during the trailer launch of Manorathangal, an anthology film featuring biggies like Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, and Kamal Haasan.

Since then, a video of Ramesh refusing the award offered by Asif has gone viral on social media, following which he has been at the receiving end for that incident.

Who is Ramesh Narayan?

Ramesh Narayan is a famous music director in Malayalam cinema. He was awarded many state awards for his contribution to music. Originally from Kannur, he was trained in both Carnatic and Hindustani music.

Ramesh Narayan started composing music for documentaries and television serials which later turned his way towards films. He started working in Malayalam cinema in the 1990s with the movie Magrib.

Some of his major works include the films Garshom, Meghamalhar, Saira, Makalkku, Rathri Mazha, Paradesi in 2007, Manjadikuru, Adaminte Makan Abu, Veettilekkulla Vazhi, Makaramanju, Edavappathy, Ennu Ninte Moideen, and Suryakantha. Ramesh has won four state awards, the latest being in the year 2015 for Ennu Ninte Moideen and Edavappathi.

Ramesh Narayan’s controversy with Asif Ali

The incident involving Ramesh Narayan happened during the audio launch of Manorathangal, an anthology film based on MT Vasudevan Nair's stories. Asif Ali, one of the leads in this anthology, was asked to present a memento to Narayan. Though visibly annoyed, the composer ignored Ali during the event.

In a viral video, Narayan is seen suddenly getting up from his seat, seemingly snatching the memento from Ali without acknowledgment and handing it to filmmaker Jayaraj, who directed one of the segments of this anthology, before formally taking it from him.

The fans and colleagues of Asif Ali have come out in his support, with a huge backlash happening against Ramesh Narayan. Reacting to this incident, the Malayalam Actors Association (AMMA) came out in support of Asif Ali.

About Manorathangal

Manorathangal is an anthology of nine episodes, based on MT Vasudevan Nair's short stories. While Priyadarshan has directed two episodes, other episodes have been directed by filmmakers of the likes of Shyamaprasad, Aswathy V Nair, Mahesh Narayanan, Ranjith, Santosh Sivan, and Rathish Ambat.

The ensemble cast of this anthology comprises Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Kamal Haasan, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Madhoo, Biju Menon, Ishit Yamimi, Aparna Balamurali, Nadhiya Moidu, Ann Augustine, Durga Krishna, Asif Ali, Indrajith Sukumaran, Indrans, and Siddique.

Manorathangal will stream from August 15 on ZEE 5.

