Baby John actor Varun Dhawan shares what he thinks of Rashmika Mandanna starrer The Girlfriend's teaser

Rashmika Mandanna starrer The Girlfriend is gearing up for its release, and the makers recently unveiled its teaser. Now, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has commented on it and shared his reaction after watching the teaser.

In an Instagram post, the actress shared the complete teaser of her film, The Girlfriend, and wrote the caption: “Finally, baby! The project is all set to meet you guys. I know we’ve made you wait for a long, long time, but here it is, finally coming out!”

Soon enough Varun Dhawan came on to the post’s comment section and said, “Loved this,” as he watched the Rashmika starrer’s glimpse.

Here’s the official post by Rashmika Mandanna for The Girlfriend and Varun Dhawan’s reaction:

The teaser of The Girlfriend features a dramatic tale and a fresh take on modern relationships, revolving around two individuals. The glimpse is narrated by Vijay Deverakonda, with Rashmika Mandanna playing the titular character. Directed by Rahul Ravindran, the film boasts a talented cast, including Dheekshith Shetty, Rao Ramesh, Rohini, and others in pivotal roles.

The movie’s music is composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, known for his work in Hi Nanna and Hridayam. While The Girlfriend marks Rashmika’s 24th film, the official release date is yet to be announced, even as the teaser creates anticipation among fans.

Meanwhile, the makers of Baby John have also taken the internet by storm with the release of its trailer. The Varun Dhawan starrer is directed by Kalees and is based on the 2016 Thalapathy Vijay film Theri, helmed by Jawan director Atlee.

Baby John, which marks Dhawan’s 18th cinematic project, is a cop action thriller centered on the story of a man who lives in seclusion with his young daughter, protecting her from the enemies of his past. Apart from Varun Dhawan, the movie features an ensemble cast, including Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and others in key roles.

Additionally, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan makes a special cameo in the film, a moment teased in the trailer, further heightening excitement for the project.

Watch the Baby John trailer here:

On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna is currently basking in the glory of her recent success with Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule. The movie featuring the Bunny actor in the lead role also has Fahadh Faasil playing a key character and is running successfully in theaters.

