WATCH: Rashmika Mandanna channels her inner Srivalli, drops a flying kiss to paps as she gets spotted at Mumbai airport

Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up for her next release, Pushpa 2: The Rule. Co-starring Allu Arjun, the film is expected to bring a massive treat to the audiences, and the film is already touted to be a great hit at the box office once it releases on December 5. Recently, the diva got spotted at the airport, and her simple look and bright smile swooned the hearts of a billion of her fans.

In the video, Rashmika, clad in a baggy black top and flared jeans, could be seen stepping out of her car as she proceeded inside the airport. However, the paparazzi stationed outside started calling her name, and the diva did not wait a minute to stop by and oblige everyone with her pictures. Before signing off, the OG Srivalli cutely even dropped them a flying kiss.

Check out the glimpse here:

Well, it has been for over five years that Rashmika and Allu Arjun have collaborated on the Pushpa franchise. The first part of the film was released back in 2021, and needless to say, it created a lasting impression amongst fans and the box office alike.

While the sequel is expected to be bigger and a true-blue mass entertainer, fans are also looking forward to the perfection of performances delivered by each of the actors.

Rashmika would be reprising the role of Srivalli in the film, while AA would come back and rule the movie as the protagonist, Pushpa Raj. Fahadh Faasil, who plays the antagonist, Bhanwar Singh Sekhawat, is also set to represent a brilliant performance on the screen.

Advertisement

Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2 has already carried out an exhaustive promotional spree for the film, and the actors visited several cities across the country where they hosted events for the fans and the press.

For instance, during the Mumbai leg of the promotional event, Allu Arjun credited the director of the film, Sukumar, for making him stand on the successful pedestal where he is now.

The actor said, “Pushpa is my 20th or 21st film; we (Allu Arjun and Sukumar) have made many films together. There is no way I will be standing here on this stage without his support. It is he who has made me a star.”

Besides Pushpa 2, Rashmika Mandanna also has a few other essential projects on the cards ahead, including Kubera, Chhaava, Thama, Sikandar, Rainbow, and The Girlfriend.

ALSO READ: Not Mahesh Babu, but wife Namrata Shirodkar makes rare public appearance on his behalf; read full speech