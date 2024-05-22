Keerthy Suresh to break no on-screen kiss policy for Varun Dhawan starrer Baby John?

Over the years, Keerthy Suresh has established herself as one of the most sought-after actresses in South cinema, making her presence felt both in Tollywood and Kollywood. More than ten years after her debut as a lead actress, Keerthy will be stepping into slightly unfamiliar territory with her first-ever Bollywood film.

It is common knowledge now that Keerthy will star opposite Varun Dhawan in the supposed Theri remake titled Baby John. Recently, more news regarding Keerthy Suresh’s role in the film has come to light.

Keerthy Suresh and Varun Dhawan to have a steamy lip-lock scene in Baby John?

According to reports, Keerthy will be seen having an intimate lip-lock with her co-actor Varun for a steamy scene. Despite the Mahanati actress’ initial stance regarding lip-lock scenes, it looks like the script of Baby John demanded a bit more from Keerthy.

Everything you need to know about Baby John so far

Baby John is reportedly the remake of Thalapathy Vijay’s superhit film Theri, directed by Atlee. Coincidentally, Baby John has been produced by Priya Atlee and presented by Atlee in association with Murad Khetani.

The film has been directed by Kalees and stars Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles. Baby John also boasts a stellar cast of Jackie Shroff, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sanya Malhotra, and others in crucial roles.

Kiran Koushik has handled the film’s cinematography while Ruben has edited the movie. Popular Tollywood music director Thaman S has been roped to compose the music.

Keerthy Suresh’s upcoming projects

Keerthy Suresh has quite the lineup ahead of her, with back-to-back films across languages. The actress will next be seen in Raghu Thatha, a satirical political comedy written and directed by Suman Kumar and produced by Hombale Films.

She will also be seen in Revolver Rita, directed by K. Chandru. Following this, Keerthy will also star in the film Kannivedi, directed by Ganesh Raj.

