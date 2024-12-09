‘What Animal has done for Ranbir Kapoor, Baby John will do for Varun Dhawan’ says Atlee at trailer launch

Baby John is all set to arrive this Christmas, and the makers are hoping to end the year with a bang. The trailer of the Varun Dhawan starrer has been released, and it gives a glimpse into the action-packed entertainment that awaits the audience. Producer Atlee made a big promise at the trailer launch and expressed that Baby John would do for Varun what Animal did for Ranbir Kapoor.

Today, December 9, 2024, the team of the upcoming movie Baby John launched the trailer at a grand event. During the launch, Atlee revealed that one person apart from Shah Rukh Khan who ‘believed’ in him even before the release of Jawan was Varun Dhawan.

Talking about what Baby John could result in for Varun, Atlee said, “One promise I am giving, yes we are creating one more superstar. To understand in a better way, to say, what Animal has done for Ranbir sir, I think Baby John with God’s blessing will do for Varun Dhawan.”

Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, was released in 2023. The action drama directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga was a huge success at the box office and also brought in a lot of acclaim for Ranbir’s performance.

During the event, Atlee also expressed his gratitude to some people in the industry. First he thanked Shah Rukh Khan, saying, “Without him I would not have come to Bollywood and made a film. And now I am producing a film. Thanks to Shah Rukh sir, wherever you are, please bless us.”

Next, he thanked Thalapathy Vijay and called him his ‘brother.’ Atlee credited him for whatever he is today. Lastly, the filmmaker said a special thanks to Salman Khan, who has done a cameo in Baby John.

Baby John also stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. The film is presented by Jio Studios, Atlee, in association with A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios. Directed by Kalees, it is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande. Mark your calendars for its release on December 25, 2024.

