EXCLUSIVE: Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli’s SSMB29 to release in 2 parts; script locked with shoot starting in January 2025

Superstar Mahesh Babu is all set to begin the works for his much-awaited movie, tentatively called SSMB29. The film directed by SS Rajamouli is now under its pre-production works, with the movie said to be a 2 part film franchise.

According to a source close to the development, Pinkvilla has learned the same thing, and the final script of the movie has been locked. Additionally, the superstar has also provided his dates from January 2025.

Moreover, as per early reports, the film is expected to be made on a grand scale of Rs 900-1000 crores. At an earlier event, the film’s screenwriter and SS Rajamouli’s father, Vijayendra Prasad, had revealed that it took them all 2 years to develop the movie’s story.

Additionally, the prolific screenwriter has unveiled that they will be presenting a totally new world in their upcoming movie, which Mahesh Babu will headline. As per the ongoing buzz, the film is said to be a “global feature.”

Furthermore, the entire cast and crew of SSMB29 has not yet been finalized. There are speculations that many artists and crew from around the globe might also be a part of the venture. It has also been speculated that Mahesh Babu’s character from the film would be based on Lord Hanuman from Hindu mythology.

Coming to Mahesh Babu’s recent filmography, the actor was last seen playing the lead role in Trivikram Srinivas's directorial film, Guntur Kaaram. The movie, starring the superstar in the lead role, presented the story of Ramana, a young man who longs to reconnect with his estranged mother after she had abandoned him as a child.

The movie focuses on how the man rekindles his relationship while trying to understand why his mother chose to stay away from him. The film featured an ensemble cast of actors like Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishna, Jayaram, Jagapathi Babu, and many more in key roles and received an underwhelming response at the box office.

Furthermore, Mahesh Babu has also lent his voice to the Telugu version of the Hollywood movie Mufasa: The Lion King by voicing Mufasa.

