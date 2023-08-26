Baby OTT Release Date: Here's when, where you can watch Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya's romantic film

One of the biggest hits of Telugu cinema, Baby starring Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashwin, has finally been released on OTT. The OTT release date and details have been announced and audiences who couldn't watch the movie in theatre can witness the romantic saga at their home. Baby received immense love and recognition from the Telugu audience. The small-budget film went on to make box office records and has become a big example of how content is king.

Check out details about the Baby OTT release details below

Where to watch Baby

The digital streaming rights of Baby have been bagged by Allu Aravind and Allu Arjun's OTT channel, Aha Telugu. The digital version reportedly includes some additional scenes and a song. After more than a month of theatrical release, the film has been released on the OTT platform. Baby, released on July 14 in theatres, tells a love story of childhood friends and what happens to their relationship when they go to college and meet a new person.

When to watch Baby

Baby had its grand premiere on Aha, on August 25. The film is available for streaming online in Telugu. The OTT channel announced the exciting news on Twitter and wrote, "A love that knows no boundaries, a choice that breaks hearts

#BabyOnAHA." As per the reports Baby is receiving massive response on OTT as well.



About Baby movie

Baby went on to collect over Rs 70 crore worldwide and emerged as one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of 2023. It hits the right chord among the youth audience as it portrays modern love and romance. The film received rave reviews from the audiences and is known as a cult classic love story. The biggest highlights of this film are said to be Anand and Vaishnavi's performance.

Written and directed by Sai Rajesh Neelam. The film is produced by Sreenivasa Kumar Naidu, under Mass Movie Makers. The music is by Vijay Bulganin, and the film is edited by Viplav Nyshadam.

